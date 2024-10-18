Fishing gear marking, tending rules go into effect October 20

Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted Notices of Intent (NOIs) regarding the marking of traps in freshwater and rules for saltwater and freshwater recreational and commercial yo-yos, trigger devices, trotlines, limb lines, jugs, and all other passive fishing devices containing a hook or hooks. The proposed rules have gone through the process of public comment and legislative oversight and will go into effect on October 20, 2024.

The trap marking rule changes will expand on trap and net marking rules already in place and will be effective on October 20, 2024. Trap marking rules require the following:

Recreational crawfish traps, cans, barrels, and bream traps be marked with a waterproof tag or waterproof ink/paint on the buoy (if the gear has a buoy).

Markings shall include the user’s recreational/commercial license number.

The passive hooked gear rule modifications add requirements for passive recreational and commercial hooked gears in saltwater areas of the state and expand on freshwater rules for recreational and commercial passive hooked gears, which will also go into effect on October 20, 2024, with the following requirements:

