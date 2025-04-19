First measles case in Louisiana confirmed

LOUISIANA — Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed the first measles case in Louisiana in 2025 out of the Greater New Orleans area.

LDH said the patient's exposure was linked to international travel.

One case of measles in an adult resident of Region 1, including Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines and St. Bernard parishes, has been confirmed by LDH. The individual tested positive and is now in isolation after being treated at a Region 1 hospital. The patient was not hospitalized and will remain in isolation until no longer infectious. The patient was not vaccinated.

The LDH Office of Public Health is working to identify and notify those who have come into contact with the infected individual.

According to LDH, measles is highly contagious and can spread rapidly among individuals who have not received the measles, mumps, rubella vaccine. They said measles cases can result in hospitalization and, in extreme cases, can lead to death. The measles virus can be particularly dangerous for babies and young children.

According to LDH, the best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized against the virus. They said two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles.

The department's investigation into the case is ongoing.

LDH also provided some information about the measles virus and what to do if you think you have been exposed or have contracted it. See that below:

What are the symptoms of measles?



Symptoms generally appear about seven to 14 days after a person is infected.

Initial measles symptoms include a high fever that may spike as high as 104°, a cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes.

Two to three days after symptoms begin, tiny white spots (Koplik spots) may appear inside the mouth.

Three to five days after symptoms begin, a rash will break out. It usually appears as flat red spots on the face at the hairline and spreads downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs, and feet.

After a few days, the fever subsides and the rash fades.

I think I have been EXPOSED to measles. What should I do?



Immediately call your healthcare provider and let them know that you have been exposed to someone who has measles. Your healthcare provider can determine if you are protected against measles based on your vaccination record, age, or laboratory evidence. Also, please contact your regional epidemiologist [dslglkcbb.cc.rs6.net] with the Louisiana Department of Health, who can provide additional guidance.

Monitor yourself for symptoms. Be on the lookout for fever and/or an unexplained rash from 7-21 days after exposure potentially occurred, as this is the time when symptoms may develop.

If you see a provider in person, please notify your provider that you have been exposed to measles before you arrive so that they can make special arrangements to evaluate you, if needed, without putting other patients and medical office staff at risk.

If you are not immune to measles, the MMR vaccine or a medicine called immune globulin may help reduce your risk of developing measles. Your healthcare provider can advise and monitor you for signs and symptoms of measles.

I think I HAVE measles. What should I do?

