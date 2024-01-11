First fatal fire of 2024; SFM urges home heating safety

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — In the wake of a fatal house fire in Mt. Hermon believed to have been caused by the use of a space heater, State Fire Marshal Chief Bryan J. Adams is calling for vigilance in home heating safety.

According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, at 11 pm Tuesday, January 9, 2024, Washington Parish Fire District #9 responded to a call of a house fire in the 38000 block of Bill Simmons Road in Mt. Hermon. Firefighters arrived to find an injured man outside the home who reported another man was still inside. Unfortunately, firefighters found a deceased victim in a bedroom.

Authorities say the victim is believed to be the 82-year-old bedridden homeowner, although official identification and cause of death are pending with the coroner's office.

After an initial investigation, deputies determined that the fire began in the room where the victim was found and was likely caused by a space heater used at the time of the fire, or the electrical components to which the heater was connected, officials report.

“Our coldest months are our most deadly months for house fires,” said Adams, “but the common heating-related causes of these fires are preventable. We want every family to know what fire hazards to be aware of and how to fix those before they threaten lives.”

The top home heating safety tips include:

• Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets and curtains

• Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords, especially if wires are frayed or worn

• Do not use stoves, ovens, or grills to heat homes

• Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood-burning stoves

• Do not leave candles/open flames (or space heaters) left unattended

Lastly, officials say there were no working smoke alarms in this home. Chief Adams would like to remind all Louisiana residents that smoke alarms have been proven to be the difference between life and death in a fire emergency. If you need help getting smoke alarms for your home, Operation Save-A-Life can help. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life or to register for a free smoke alarm, visit lasfm.org or contact your local fire department to request a free smoke alarm installation.