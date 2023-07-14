First African-American Command Sgt. Maj. Joins La. National Guard Hall of Fame

PINEVILLE, La. — The Louisiana National Guard Training Center in Pineville held an official ceremony on July 8 to induct retired Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis J. Sapp into the Louisiana National Guard Hall of Fame. Sapp, the first African American inductee, was honored for his contributions during his military and civilian endeavors.

Established to recognize former Louisiana National Guard members who have demonstrated outstanding service, the LANG Hall of Fame requires nominees to have a minimum of five years of credible service in the organization as officers, warrant officers, or enlisted members, serving faithfully and honorably, according to the Louisiana National Guard.

Having retired in 2018 after a 39-year career, Sapp's final role was as the senior enlisted advisor to the state command sergeant major, overseeing a range of Army enlisted matters, including training, health, welfare, and morale of troops, as stated by SFC Denis Ricou of Public Affairs.

At the induction ceremony, Maj. Gen. Keith Waddell, the adjutant general of the LANG, presented Sapp with a certificate acknowledging his exceptional service. Additionally, officials say a portrait of Sapp was unveiled and will be displayed alongside the existing 20 Hall of Fame inductees.

Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis Louisiana National Guard’s Maj. Gen. Keith Waddell, adjutant general of the LANG, and retired Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis J. Sapp, former command sergeant major of the LANG, unveil his official portrait that will hang in the LANG Hall of Fame during an official induction ceremony at the Louisiana National Guard Training Center - Pineville, in Pineville, Louisiana, on July 08, 2023. Sapp is the 21st inductee and the first African American inductee of the LANG Hall of Fame. Sapp retired in 2018, concluding his 39-year military career. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis)

"Sgt. Maj. Sapp's leadership and support greatly enhanced personnel, logistics, and training readiness," stated Waddell. "He held everyone accountable and devoted significant time to mentoring brigade leaders, Soldiers, and troops."

Sgt. Ricou says the event drew over 200 attendees, including Command Sgt. Maj. Sud A. Robertson, the LANG senior enlisted advisor - Army, who praised Sapp's determined and resourceful attitude. "He's an honest leader, loyal to the organization, and if you come to him with a problem, he'll have a solution," remarked Robertson.

Expressing his feelings about the induction, Sapp described it as a dream come true. "I’m not sure what kind of leadership style I have, but I believe in doing things the right way the first time, and to treat people with respect and the way you want to be treated,” said Sapp. "My wife played a big role in my career. When anyone doubted me, she believed I'd be ok if I continue to do what's right."

In a tribute to retired Command Sgt. Major Mary Magee, who passed away in November 2021, a small gold dot has been added above Sapp's head in the official portrait. Sapp and Magee, who shared a close friendship for 24 years, had always envisioned both of them being inducted into the Hall of Fame together.

Sapp enlisted in the U.S. Army as a wire system installer in 1978, following his graduation from Apopka High School in Apopka, Florida. Throughout his career, he held various prominent leadership positions, including commandant of the Louisiana Youth Challenge Program. In 2004, he served during Operation Iraqi Freedom as part of the 199th Brigade Support Battalion.

In 2009, Sapp attained the rank of command sergeant major and subsequently served as the brigade command sergeant major for both the 139th Regional Support Group and the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. He also played a crucial role as the senior enlisted advisor during the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010.

Sapp and his wife, Vanessa, currently reside in Pineville, and they have five children, fourteen grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.