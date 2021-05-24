Fire Marshal deputies investigating fatal Livingston Parish fire

The State Fire Marshal's Office says that deputies are on the scene of a fire investigation in Maurepas involving one death.

According to the department the Maurepas Fire Department responded around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, May 24, to a structure fire in the 15000 block of Herman Berthelot Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters found three structures, an occupied residence, a camper and an unoccupied mobile home, were affected by fire.

The remains of an individual were located by firefighters inside the residence. No details on the victims were released.

SFM deputies are still actively working this scene.

They say more information will be released as it becomes available.

