Fire Chief and Deputy Sheriff arrested for insurance fraud

Louisiana State Troopers have arrested a Fire Chief and a Sheriff's Deputy and booked them with insurance fraud.

The investigation began in August 2021, when the Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit-Monroe Field Office received a complaint about a suspected fraudulent insurance claim from the Jackson Parish Sheriff's Office.

The claim was made after a two-vehicle crash involving Jonesboro Fire Department vehicles.

Brandon Brown, 37, the Jonesboro Fire Chief, and George Wyatt, 58, a Jackson Parish Sheriff's deputy, were both arrested and booked with insurance fraud, filing false public records and malfeasance in office.

Investigators say that they falsified a crash report, indicating they were driving the vehicles involved in the accident. Investigators say it was actually Brown's juvenile son who was driving one of the vehicles. The claim that investigators say was fraudulent was for more than $26,000.

This investigation remains active and on-going. For more information and/or to contact the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud and Auto Theft Unit visit www.lsp.org/ifu.html.