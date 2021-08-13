Final winners announced for Shot at a Million prize

Governor John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health announced the $1 million grand prize cash winner and the last five $100,000 scholarship winners of the Shot At A Million COVID-19 campaign.

All of the winners were selected in the drawing conducted by the Louisiana Lottery Corporation and overseen by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor on Friday, August 6, 2021.

The $1,000,000 grand prize winner is Janet Mann who is 63 and a retired school teacher from Bossier City.

The final $100,000 scholarship winners are:

Emily Guillet, 13, of Baton Rouge

Gavin Harrington, 13, of Rosedale

MacKenzie Rigdon, 15, of Metairie

Emma Fisackerly, 16, of New Orleans

Jackson Page, 17, of New Orleans

“Every winner is a shining example of Louisianans doing their part to help put this pandemic behind us, and I could not be more proud of or happy for all of them, from our first to our very last,” said Gov. Edwards. “Our state is in a tough fight against this fourth surge of COVID-19, and we need our people to get vaccinated as soon as possible. We know from countless hospital and medical staff across our state that the Delta variant is having a serious impact throughout all of our communities on adults and children alike. Getting the vaccine is easy and free, and more than 50 percent of Louisianans already have gotten one shot. Many more vaccinations coupled with masks are the winning ticket for all of us to return to a normal way of living. I know we can do it. We’ve done it before, and I have every confidence that we will do it again.”

The Shot At A Million campaign started June 21 and culminated on July 31 with a total of 902,758 people who registered for their Shot At A Million. There were a total of 14 winners, five cash and nine scholarship winners. Overall awards total $2.3 million and are paid using federal COVID outreach dollars.

“The Department of Health congratulates all of our Shot At A Million winners and every person who has decided to go sleeves up,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer. “This campaign offered a fun incentive for people who decided to get the shot, and a way for us to continue to positively reinforce the benefits of vaccines throughout Louisiana. The vaccines are our most effective tool in beating COVID-19, and when we do, we will all be winners.”

Click here = to meet this week's winners. Click here to meet all of the winners.

Members of the media may download and share videos of the winners here.

