Ferry on Mississippi River breaks free from mooring

The RTA2 ferry that runs between the east and west bank of the Mississippi River broke free from its mooring and floated up the river.

According to Nola.com the ferry ran aground Sunday afternoon.

They say that early reports had two ferries loose on the river but the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority said at 3:30 p.m. it was its new RTA2 ferry that had detached from a barge at its maintenance facility.

"The vessel is currently grounded and our contract ferry operator continues to monitor the situation," the RTA said. "Emergency tugs boats have been secured to retrieve the vessel when it is safe to do so.”

Storm surge from Hurricane Ida has moved upriver on the Mississippi, causing the river to rise from under 5 feet just before midnight to 11.35 feet at 1 p.m. at the Carrollton Gauge in New Orleans.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel