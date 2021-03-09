FEMA providing $2.1M in flood mitigation funds to Iberia Parish

FEMA is awarding $3,826,928.45 in federal funds to elevate flood-prone properties in Iberia Parish and Denham Springs.

Senator Bill Cassidy and Congressman Clay Higgins both announced the flood mitigation funds.

"South Louisiana families shouldn't have to be worried about losing their homes or businesses every time there is a heavy rain," Cassidy said. "This funding ensures these communities won't have to start over after the next big storm."

FEMA is providing $2,144,867.45 to raise 15 structures in Iberia Parish to meet FEMA and local ordinance requirements at the base flood elevation plus one-foot freeboard. The project will be in accordance with the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) 24 standard.

Higgins' Office states that the hazard mitigation grant will be used to finance the elevation of 15 repetitive loss and severe repetitive loss properties.

“Today’s announcement is great news for flood prevention efforts in Iberia Parish. Investments in flood mitigation make our communities more resilient and produce long-term cost savings. I’ll continue working with our local, state, and federal partners on these efforts."

FEMA is also supplying $1,682,061 to acquire and elevate flood-prone buildings in Denham Springs. Two properties will be demolished, and future development and land use will be deed restricted in compliance with the Robert T. Stafford Act. Ten other structures will be raised to satisfy FEMA, local ordinance and ASCE requirements.

