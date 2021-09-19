FEMA opens temp centers in St. Mary Parish

FEMA is canvassing at three locations in St. Mary Parish and also has opened a temporary center there.

Canvassing continues at three sites, two in Morgan City and one in Amelia.

The Morgan City sites are at the Twin City Motel and the Cypress Lakes Resort. In Amelia, the canvassing is being done at Amelia Extended Stay.

FEMA has opened a temporary “Disaster Recovery Center” in Morgan City. FEMA staff are on hand to assist Survivors in applying for FEMA assistance, answer questions, provide Internet services for uploading documents and review/update prior applications for aid.

That center is located at the St. Mary AARP Chapter Senior Center, 4014 Chennault Street, Morgan City, LA 70380. The center is open daily from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

If you can't get there, you can also apply at the FEMA website – www.disasterassistance.gov [disasterassistance.gov]

Or by callin FEMA - Tel - 800-621-3362. Representatives are available 24/7.

There are now 14 temporary FEMA disaster recovery centers are up and running in Louisiana parishes hardest hit by Hurricane Ida.

At the centers, survivors may apply with FEMA, upload documents needed in the application process and have their questions answered. Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are also on hand to provide program information and explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters.

The three newest centers are located at:

St. Charles Parish

▪ River Parishes Community College United Way of St. Charles Campus 13145 Hwy 90 Boutte, LA 70039

St. Mary Parish

▪ St. Mary AARP Chapter Senior Center 4014 Chennault Street Morgan City, LA 70380

St. James Parish

▪ Convent Senior Center 5775 Hwy 44 Convent, LA 70723

Hours and other details – Check the FEMA App or visit the FEMA DRC Locator for all future updates.

All centers will follow COVID-19 precautions and masks will be required by both FEMA specialists and survivors.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611.