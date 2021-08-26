FEMA leader visits Louisiana to check out hurricane recovery

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency traveled to southwest Louisiana to view the region’s recovery from Hurricane Laura.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell heard an earful of concerns Thursday about housing needs and the slow pace of disaster rebuilding aid for schools a year after the storm.

She met with Gov. John Bel Edwards and regional leaders before touring the area.

She said she hoped to address the worries raised, but she also noted: “Recovery does take time.” Hurricane Laura struck southwest Louisiana a year ago Friday, as a Category 4 storm.

Less than two months later, Hurricane Delta hit the same area as a Category 2 storm.

KPLC was live with the press conference from Thursday where Edwards and Criswell spoke about the work that has been done since Laura and on the system that is currently moving towards the Gulf of Mexico

