FEMA is awarding Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness

FEMA is awarding an additional $56,766,773.29 to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) for non-congregate sheltering in response to Hurricane Laura, according to a press release.

The reimbursement brings the federal cost-share to 90% for the project.

All funding, they say, will be delivered to the State of Louisiana.

The state is responsible for disbursing funds to the sub-recipient.

