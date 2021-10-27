FEMA extends Hurricane Ida deadline

Survivors of Hurricane Ida now have until Nov. 29 to apply for individual assistance with FEMA.

At the request of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, FEMA has extended the application deadline for survivors in 25 parishes: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

FEMA assistance for individuals and families affected by Hurricane Ida can cover rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

The fastest way to apply for FEMA assistance is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 or

(TTY) 800-462-7585. Phone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Individuals can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply and meet with FEMA specialists in person. To locate a center, check the FEMA app or visit FEMA.gov/DRC.

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s deadline to apply for an SBA disaster loan has also been extended to Nov. 29. SBA representatives are available at disaster recovery centers, and businesses and residents can also visit www.SBA.gov/disaster, call SBA’s customer service center at 800-877-8339 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for information or to apply.

For the latest information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.