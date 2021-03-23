FEMA awarding more than $22M to LDH for Hurricane Laura response

FEMA is awarding more than $22 million to the Louisiana Department of Health for providing emergency services in response to Hurricane Laura.

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy announced the funding which will total $22,668,321.98 to LDH.

“LDH stepped up to ensure Louisiana’s most vulnerable would not be left behind when Hurricane Laura slammed into our state,” Cassidy said. “This funding covers those necessary costs to provide care for patients.”

LDH delivered emergency operations center support throughout the duration of the storm as well as medical care and transportation for evacuations from nursing homes and hospitals. The agency also provided sheltering for some individuals transported from those facilities.

LDH also performed safety inspections for drinking water, sewer systems for medical facilities and search and rescue to help locate survivors, household pets and service animals requiring assistance. Costs consisting of providing labor, logistical supplies, meals, hotels and travel for emergency support staff were also incurred.

Cassidy says that FEMA is covering 75 percent of the total cost share for this project with additional funding up to 90 percent of the total project cost to follow.

