FEMA assistance continues 60 days after Ida

FEMA is continuing to work across the state 60 days after Hurricane Ida made landfall.

So far more than $889 million in federal grants have been distributed to those impacted by the storm. The deadline to apply with FEMA for assistance has been extended to November 29.

Federal housing assistance is providing rental assistance for more than 179,000 homeowners and renters, and direct temporary housing assistance for 10 of the most impacted parishes, making several housing solutions available.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors have installed 33,200 Blue Roofs in the storm-affected area.

The quickest way to apply for FEMA assistance is online at disasterassistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362. Latest information can also be found here.

