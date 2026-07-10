FEMA: After a disaster, be alert for scammers

Louisiana survivors should be aware that con artists and criminals may try to obtain money or steal personal information through fraud or identity theft after Tropical Storm Arthur that occurred June 17-18.

In some cases, thieves try to apply for FEMA assistance using names, addresses and Social Security numbers they have stolen from survivors.

If a FEMA inspector comes to your home and you did not submit a FEMA application, your information may have been used without your knowledge to create a FEMA application. If so, please inform the inspector that you did not apply for FEMA assistance so they can submit a request to stop further processing of the application.

If you did not apply for assistance and receive a letter from FEMA, or if you suspect fraudulent activity involving FEMA, you can report it to the FEMA Fraud Branch at StopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov or write to: FEMA Fraud and Internal Investigation Division, 400 C Street SW Mail Stop 3005, Washington, DC 20472-3005.

Scams

FEMA responders, housing inspectors and other officials work in impacted areas. They carry official identification badges with photo IDs. FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) representatives never charge applicants for disaster assistance, inspections or help in filling out applications.

Don't believe anyone who promises a disaster grant in return for payment. They don’t represent FEMA.

Don't give your banking information to a person claiming to be a FEMA housing inspector. FEMA inspectors are never authorized to collect your personal financial information.

How to Report Fraud

If you believe you are the victim of fraud or a scam, report it immediately to your local police or sheriff's department or contact the Louisiana Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-351-4889.

If you suspect identity theft, please visit Identity Theft | FTC Consumer Information [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] or IdentityTheft.gov [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].

To view an accessible video about fraud, visit: FEMA Accessible: Fraud FEMA (youtube.com) [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net]