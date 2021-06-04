FEMA: 1,611 have already applied for May storm damage assistance

Approximately 1,611 people have registered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to receive assistance for damage caused by May storms.

President Biden approved disaster declarations for several parishes in Louisiana on Wednesday, June 2.

Funding is now available to individuals in Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Lafayette Parish who were affected by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred from May 17 to May 21, 2021.

FEMA is encouraging affected residents in these parishes to apply for assistance. Those who have homeowner's or renter's insurance are advised to file a claim as soon as possible.

By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your damage expenses, you may then be eligible for federal assistance.

The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov/. If it is not possible to register online, call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.

When you apply for assistance, have the following information readily available:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number, if available

A general list of damage and losses

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name If it is safe to do so, start cleaning up now.

FEMA urges those with damage to take photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage.

"Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair. Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs along with other programs to assist families recover from the effects of the event. "

They say that U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loans are available for homeowners, renters, businesses of any size and nonprofits. Like FEMA, SBA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance.

For small businesses, those engaged in aquaculture and most nonprofits, up to $2 million is available for working capital needs even if there was no property damage, with a $2 million maximum loan for any combination of property damage and working capital needs.

For homeowners: up to $200,000 is available to repair or replace their primary residence. For homeowners and renters: up to $40,000 to replace personal property, including vehicles. Businesses and residents can apply online.

For questions and assistance completing an application, call 800-659-2955 or email FOCWAssistance@sba.gov. For the latest information on severe storms, tornadoes and flooding visit fema.gov/disaster/4606.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel