Felony counts against AG dropped

Less than three weeks after an Orleans Parish grand jury handed up felony charges against Attorney General Liz Murrill, special prosecutor Laurie White dismissed the indictment Wednesday morning under pressure from the same elected New Orleans leaders who were the purported victims of Murrill’s alleged crimes, the Times Picayune is reporting.

The 16-count indictment handed up July 2 related to letters Murrill sent in May to Mayor Helena Moreno, District Attorney Jason Williams and five City Council members over their support for an election to decide on a citywide court clerk and an appointment of an interim. That interim choice, Calvin Johnson, also received a letter from Murrill, the newspaper reports.

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Here's a statement from Murrill:

“This case should have NEVER been started because there was NO crime. This outcome will not deter my efforts to get to the bottom of this. The irresponsible and illegal actions that led to this abuse of the criminal justice system need to never happen again. I’ll have much more to say this afternoon.” - Attorney General Liz Murrill