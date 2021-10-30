Feds charge 3 Louisiana officers with assaulting arrestees

SHREVEPORT — A federal grand jury has charged three Louisiana police officers with using excessive force against people they arrested.

They were among eight Shreveport officers accused in state malfeasance indictments last year of beating two men arrested after a chase on Jan. 24, 2020.

A news release Friday said 26-year-old Treveion Brooks is accused of injuring a man by punching him during an arrest that day.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Shreveport says William Isenhour and D’Andre Jackson, both 25, are accused of injuring another man by punching him during an arrest the same day.

Attorney Dhu Thompson, who represents Brooks and Jackson, said they look forward to their day in court.

