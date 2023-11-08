Watch Now
Federal officials host information event on voting rights and disabilities

TMJ4
Posted at 5:39 PM, Nov 08, 2023
The United States Attorney’s Offices for the Western, Middle and Eastern Districts of Louisiana, and the Department of Justice’s Disability Rights Section, Civil Rights Division, will be hosting a virtual listening session on The Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rights of Louisiana Voters with Disabilities next week.

This virtual session, set for Monday, will give advocates, community partners, and individuals an opportunity to discuss experiences with any barriers faced by individuals with disabilities in all aspects of the voting process.

This includes experiences encountered when registering to vote, obtaining voting or election information, voting absentee, voting in person, polling place accessibility, or receiving assistance in voting.

DATE: MONDAY, November 13, 2023
TIME: 4:00 p.m. (CST)
WHERE: Via Zoom
https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1611183086
Meeting ID: 161 118 3086
Join by phone: 1-669-265-5252, Meeting # 1611183086

For those who would like to secure some time to speak and share your experiences, please send an email to: Katherine.Green@usdoj.gov by Friday, November 10, 2023.

ASL interpretation and closed captioning will be provided. If you need reasonable accommodation to virtually attend this presentation, please contact Diane Turner at crt.reasonableaccommodations@usdoj.gov by Friday, November 10, 2023.

