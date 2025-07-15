Federal investigation underway; two police departments involved

Federal authorities spanned across several parts of Louisiana Tuesday in what the FBI said was “court-authorized law enforcement activity," WAFB is reporting.

A press conference is set for Wednesday morning in Lafayette; Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Eric Delaune, Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Tapp, and Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Demetrius Hardeman are scheduled to be there.

At that presser, they'll be talking about an indictment that will be unsealed, a release states.

Louisiana State Police confirmed that the agency is assisting federal authorities, including ICE, the FBI, and the IRS, in the investigation; the FBI declined to provide any details, WAFB reports.

A source told Gray Media Investigative Reporter Chris Nakamoto that part of the investigation centered on federal reimbursements.

As part of the operation, there was a heavy law enforcement presence in Oakdale, Louisiana, located in Allen Parish, about 70 miles north of Lafayette.

Law enforcement officers were seen at the Oakdale Police Department and a Subway restaurant. ICE and FBI agents were also seen entering the home of Police Chief Chad Doyle, KPLC-TV reported.

Sources said authorities also converged on the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge, where the Louisiana Association of Police Chiefs Convention was taking place. One source said several people were taken into custody at the hotel, WAFB reports.

WBRZ reports that two police chiefs were arrested there, where there's a law enforcement conference going on.

To read WAFB's story, click here. To read WBRZ's story, click here.