Federal appeals court upholds lower court ruling in redistricting case

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected Louisiana's request to throw out a lower court ruling that found the state's legislative redistricting maps were an attempt to dilute the voting strength of Black Louisianians.

The ruling in Nairne et al v. Landry et al comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is poisted to rule in another lawsuit involving Louisiana redistricting. To read coverage from our media partners at The Advocate about the two cases and the legal issues, click here.

Attorney General Liz Murrill issued a release immediately, saying that her office "strongly disagree with the Fifth Circuit panel’s decision. We are reviewing our options with a focus on stability in our elections and preserving state and judicial resources while the Supreme Court resolves related issues.”

At issue is the ruling of a district court that followed a seven-day bench trial, in which U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick found that the maps violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by "packing" Black voters into a small number of majority-Black districts. The court threw out both the Senate and the House district maps which were drawn in 2022.

The state's argument was that the section of the Voting Rights Act at issue don't apply to Louisiana any longer. Louisiana's argument was balanced on a 2013 case that invalidated a pre-clearance formula used in redistricting, but the court in that case "took pains to distinguish" the section of the Voting Rights Act at question, the Fifth Circuit wrote.

"The state argues that conditions in Louisiana no longer justify race-conscious remedies and that Congress's Fifteenth Amendment authority to enact the 1982 amendments to the VRA (Voting Rights Act) has expired. It emphasizes that there are now more majority-Black districts than in 2011 (the last time Louisiana's redistricting maps were precleared by the Department of Justice), the number of minority legislators has reached an all-time high, and white voters sometimes support Black candidates," the Fifth Circuit wrote.

The Fifth Circuit did not accept that argument.

"We decline the State's invitation to both eschew a clear mandate from the Supreme Court and disregard Congress's intent in order to grant Louisiana an exemption from "the permanent, nationwide ban on racial discrimination in voting found in (the Voting Rights Act section)," the court wrote.

The Fifth Circuit also listed multiple cases in which the constitutional validity of the Voting Rights Act section in question had been upheld, adding that they "decline to department from this settled and uniform precedent."

The Fifth Circuit writes that it has a duty to give great weight to Congressional decisions.

"When Congress enacted the VRA (Voting Rights Act), it did so based on overwhelming evidence that "sterner and more elaborate measures" were needed to address "an insidious and pervasive evil.... perpetuated in certain parts of our country through unremitting and ingenious defiance of the Constitution," the Fifth Circuit quotes.

