Federal agent, suspect wounded in Baton Rouge shooting

Louisiana State Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in Baton Rouge.

Troopers say an agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and one suspect were wounded during the incident. Both were transported to an area hospital.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. on North Foster Drive near Fairfields Avenue. The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is working to process the scene and gather further information.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP Detectives, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting File a Report, or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.