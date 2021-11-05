FBI raids New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board on Friday

The New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board was raided by the FBI on Friday morning.

According to WWL-TV, a spokesperson for the FBI told the station that the agency was conducting "law enforcement activity" at the S&WB's main office at 625 Saint Joseph Street in New Orleans.

"There was no threat to public safety. As this is an ongoing matter, we are not in the position to comment further at this time," Grice told the station

No other details about the FBI raid were provided by the agency.

The S&WB issued a statement regarding the raid:

"Federal agents arrived this morning at our St. Joseph Street office to gain access to records kept within the Sewerage and Water Board's Plumbing Department. SWBNO is in full cooperation but cannot make any further comments about the pending investigation. The St. Joseph Street Customer Service Center remains open to serve customers today."

"The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans leadership condemns any illegal or unethical activity or behavior by any employee," said Ghassan Korban, Executive Director.

To read more on the story, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel