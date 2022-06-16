Watch
FBI offers 50K reward for information on homicide of Shamia Little

Posted at 10:52 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 11:52:07-04

The FBI along with Shreveport Port Police are working to solve the homicide of 17-year-old Shamia Little.

Shamia was found dead due to a gunshot wound approximately 1/4 mile northwest of Douglas Park in Shreveport on July 12, 2021. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible of the homicide.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or (1-504-816-3000) or submit a tip information through tips.fbi.gov.

