FBI, LSP announce joint effort to deter assaults on federal officers

As enhanced immigration enforcement by the Department of Homeland Security begins in the Greater New Orleans area, the FBI New Orleans Field Office and Louisiana State Police announce a joint enforcement effort to deter assaults on federal officers and attempts to obstruct law enforcement actions, according to a spokesperson for the FBI New Orleans Field Office.

“We will not tolerate assaults on law enforcement officers in Louisiana and there will be consequences,” said Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Tapp of the New Orleans Field Office. “We will be on the streets and partnered with the Louisiana State Police and additional federal law enforcement to investigate and arrest anyone assaulting law enforcement officers, unlawfully impeding federal law enforcement activity, or assisting anyone to commit this criminal activity.”

Louisiana State Police Superintendent Colonel Robert Hodges stated his agency will enforce State laws designed to protect people and property. “Louisiana State Police will collaborate closely with our local, state, and federal public safety partners to provide operational support during immigration enforcement operations,” stated Colonel Robert P. Hodges, Louisiana State Police Superintendent. “Our Troopers will be in uniform and operating marked LSP vehicles to ensure a visible and coordinated presence. Troopers will take immediate action on all state-level criminal violations involving the assault or battery of any law enforcement personnel—federal, state, or local—as well as incidents involving criminal damage to property.”

Cases will be referred to a District Attorney’s Office or the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and the appropriate U.S. Attorney’s Office for review and potential prosecution, an FBI release states.