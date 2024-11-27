FBI looking for potential victims targeted by accused fraudster

FBI agents out of Texas are looking for people who might be victims of a man they say operated fraudulently in Louisiana and Texas over the past 12 years.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s office in Lufkin, Texas is seeking to identify potential victims of Matthew “Matt” Jess Thrash. Thrash was recently indicted in the Eastern District of Texas, charged with federal violations of wire fraud and money laundering. You can read the indictment yourself by scrolling down.

The FBI believes he primarily targeted individuals between 2012 to 2024 through several fraudulent investment schemes. These schemes included establishing a fake sports management company, a fake sports memorabilia store, and the fraudulent sale of stock in cannabis dispensaries. It is believed that Thrash targeted individuals in Las Vegas, NV; Shreveport, LA; Lake Charles, LA; Tampa, FL, and throughout the state of Texas.

The FBI is seeking assistance from the public and the media in promoting a webpage for victims on our website. If someone is a victim of Thrash or has information relevant to this investigation, and has not spoken with law enforcement in Lufkin, Texas, they can complete and submit this short form.

“Mr. Thrash used and employed various fraudulent schemes to obtain money from others. A critical component of his schemes was presenting himself as a successful businessman with lucrative investment opportunities. Individuals should not be embarrassed if they invested in one of his schemes. We encourage you to come forward so that you can receive assistance and help us hold him accountable in a court of law,” said FBI Dallas Acting Special Agent in Charge P. J. O’Brien.

If you know of someone who has been victimized by Thrash, please encourage them to complete and submit the form on the webpage, the FBI asks.

The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes it investigates. Victims may be eligible for certain services, restitution, and rights under federal and/or state law. Criminal charges are merely an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Here's the indictment: