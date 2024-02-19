FBI investigating white-powder substance sent to Benton address

BENTON, La. — The FBI and other federal, state and local authorities are investigating a letter mailed to an address on Palmetto Road in Benton, Louisiana that contained a white-powder substance, FBI New Orleans announced today.

Field tests to date have been negative. Additional tests are being conducted at local laboratories, according to FBI officials in New Orleans.

Sending even a hoax letter is a serious crime, authorities say.

Any persons with information are asked to contact the FBI, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, or local authorities. You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

As this is an ongoing investigation, no further details can be provided at this time.