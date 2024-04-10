FBI: Information sought in Metairie bank robbery

METAIRIE, La. — The FBI is asking for the public's help in locating a man who robbed a Metairie bank last year.

According to FBI New Orleans, on Friday, August 4, 2023, Bank Plus - located at 458 Metairie Road, Metairie, Louisiana 70005 - was robbed by a single white male with a stocky build.

Authorities said the suspect entered the bank and brandished a firearm, then held two employees at gunpoint and forced them to open the safe. The man took a known amount of money and left the area in a late-model silver Ford Edge.

The robber was wearing a blue-gray long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, black gloves, a black baseball cap, a dark-colored neck gator, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the FBI in New Orleans at (504) 816-3000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at tips.fbi.gov. Crimestoppers can be reached at (504) 822-1111 or (877) 903-STOP.

Images from the incident can be found below.