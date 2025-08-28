FBI asking for help in locating a murder suspect

FBI Denver is announcing a $10,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of Mathew LaDaniel Johnson, who is wanted in a double homicide in Denver from 2023. They say he has ties to several states, including Louisiana, and could be anywhere.

He's wanted in connection with a December 2023 shooting at a bar in Denver. Four people were shot, and two - Brandon Houston, 41 and Jason Lewis, 38 - died.

Witnesses told police there had been a disturbance before the shots were fired. The investigation led detectives to Johnson, 55. Denver Police obtained a warrant for his arrest on homicide charges.

Johnson is still at large. This month a federal judge granted FBI Denver a warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Johnson has ties to Sacramento, California; Chicago, Louisiana, and Colorado. He should be considered armed and dangerous; if you see him don't approach, call law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.