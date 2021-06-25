FBI Agent arrested for multiple sexual charges involving juveniles

An agent with the FBI has been arrested in Louisiana following an investigation into numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.

On Thursday, Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit and the United States Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General (USDOJ/OIG) arrested 51-year-old David Harris of Prairieville on numerous sexual misconduct charges. At the time of the investigation, Harris was assigned to the FBI New Orleans Field Office.

In February 2021, the USDOJ/OIG and State Police received a complaint related to alleged sexual wrongdoing by Harris involving multiple victims across several jurisdictions in Louisiana. Through investigative methods, State Police say evidence was uncovered of criminal acts by Harris involving both adult and juvenile victims with incidents occurring as far back as 2016.

After a joint investigation, arrest warrants were obtained for Harris out of Ascension, East Baton Rouge, and Orleans Parishes.

Harris was arrested in Ascension Parish and booked on charges of Aggravated Crimes Against Nature and Indecent Behavior with Children under the age of 13.

Upon release from Ascension Parish Jail, Harris will be booked on outstanding warrants in Orleans Parish for Sexual Battery and Attempted 3rd Degree Rape and warrants in East Baton Rouge Parish for Aggravated Crimes Against Nature, Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, Obscenity, and Witness Intimidation.

Troopers say the investigation remains on-going and no further information is available at this time. Throughout the investigation, LSP and USDOJ/OIG worked in conjunction with FBI representatives who offered their full cooperation and assistance.

Investigators ask that anyone with information regarding Harris or potential victims utilize the Louisiana State Police online reporting system.

The online platform is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting www.LSP.org and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link or visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm.

