Family Tree offers water safety tips

Drowning is fast, silent and, above all, preventable.

The Family Tree Information, Education & Counseling Center is offering some tips for keeping kids safe around the water.

Here are some reminders:

Always provide active supervision around water.

Put phones away and avoid distractions.

Designate a "water watcher" when children are swimming.

Teach children water safety skills and swimming lessons when possible.

Use properly fitted life jackets in open water and while boating.

Secure pools with four-sided fencing and self-latching gates.

Here's a flyer with more info: