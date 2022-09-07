Family Dog missing after car wreck on I-55

HAMMOND, La.— On September 2, Justin White was traveling southbound on Interstate 55 when another car T-boned him and caused his truck to spin out before it caught on fire.

White had both of his dogs with him but was able to safely get them out of the truck. However, his dog Sage ran away. Someone driving southbound on I-55 claimed to have seen her jump over the guardrail near mile marker 9 close to Ruddock, about two miles from the crash site.

Volunteers have helped search for Sage every day since the accident using their boats and drones from LaPlace to Manchac. A volunteer with Cajun Navy 2016 also did a boat search, but had no luck finding her. The Whites have searched the area thoroughly with no signs of Sage.

Sage is a 4-year-old, 80-lb. female Rhodesian Ridgeback mix and is microchipped. Outstanding features include dark-lined eyes, a purplish/pinkish belly, and a strip of fur on her back that looks like a cowlick.

“Sage is our wonderful and smart girl who has changed our lives forever from the moment we adopted her,” White’s wife Caitlin said. “We are so appreciative for all of the help and connections we have gained from this. We hope and pray that our baby is safe and being watched over and will return home to us.”

"We join the Whites in praying for a safe and quick return of Sage. We know how difficult it must be for them and Sage to be apart," says HSLA Director Jeff Dorson.

If anyone has any tips on Sage’s whereabouts, please contact the Whites at peppermanpatty97@gmail.com or 504.220.8753. An undisclosed reward is being offered for her safe return. The Humane Society has added $500 to the reward fund.