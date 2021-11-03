Faith groups increasingly join fight against climate change

POINTE-AUX-CHENES, Louisiana (AP) - Faith leaders and activists across the world are increasingly joining the fight against climate change driven by a moral imperative to preserve creation for future generations.
Christian pastors have joined forces with Native American tribes to protect their hurricane-prone coastal lands as climate change contributes to rising sea levels.
Hindu groups joined river cleanups. And mosques organized tree-planting campaigns.
But they believe systemic change to protect those most vulnerable to the climate crisis must also come from world leaders.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers