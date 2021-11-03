Watch
Faith groups increasingly join fight against climate change

Jessie Wardarski/AP
A cross marks one of several Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe burial grounds along Bayou Pointe-au-Chien in southern Louisiana on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. The cemetery is one of many sacred grounds the local community is trying to save from coastal erosion and sea level rise. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
Posted at 10:13 AM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 11:13:34-04

POINTE-AUX-CHENES, Louisiana (AP) - Faith leaders and activists across the world are increasingly joining the fight against climate change driven by a moral imperative to preserve creation for future generations.

Christian pastors have joined forces with Native American tribes to protect their hurricane-prone coastal lands as climate change contributes to rising sea levels.

Hindu groups joined river cleanups. And mosques organized tree-planting campaigns.

But they believe systemic change to protect those most vulnerable to the climate crisis must also come from world leaders.

