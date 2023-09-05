UPDATE: United says flights have resumed

UPDATE: The technology issue that forced the grounding of all United Airlines flights Tuesday afternoon has been fixed and flights have resumed.

The company announced via a tweet that they "have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed. We’re working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible."

We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed. We’re working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible. — United Airlines (@united) September 5, 2023

Earlier Tuesday, we reported that a "technology issue" had grounded all United Airlines flights.

The FAA issued the grounding order at the request of United, the FAA's website states.

"We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We will share more information as it becomes available. Thank you for your patience as we work on a resolution to get you on your way as soon as possible," a tweet from United said.

