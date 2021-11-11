Watch
Expanded child tax credit registration deadline, Nov. 15

Dept. of Child and Family Services
252846785_229775479256127_9150572717972855003_n.jpg
Posted at 2:14 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 15:14:12-05

The Department of Children and Family Services announces the deadline expanded for child tax credit registration.

That deadline is November 15.

For more information, click here.

