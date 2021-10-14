Ex-trooper pleads not guilty in motorist's severe beating

MONROE — A former Louisiana State Police trooper has pleaded not guilty to a federal charge in the 2019 beating of a man whose injuries included a broken jaw and broken ribs.

Jacob Brown, 31, is charged with “deprivation of rights under color of law” in the beating of Aaron Bowman following a north Louisiana traffic stop.

Brown was accused of beating a defenseless Black suspect 18 times with a flashlight two years ago, according to The Advocate.

Wednesday's hearing in Monroe was done by video conference. Brown's September indictment came amid federal scrutiny of other troopers who punched, stunned and dragged another Black motorist, Ronald Greene, before he died in custody.

Bowman's attorneys said they were disappointed that Brown was allowed to remain free on bond after the hearing.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel