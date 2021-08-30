Entergy System Hurricane Ida Update 10 a.m.

Entergy System Hurricane Ida Update – 8/30/21 @ 10 a.m.

Hurricane Ida made landfall on Aug. 29 at 11:55 CDT as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane near Port Fourchon with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. Ida was one of the strongest storms to make landfall in Louisiana and retained hurricane status nearly to Mississippi.

Those in the hardest-hit areas could experience power outages for weeks, according to a release from Entergy.

This storm already has brought a tremendous amount of damage and it continues moving through Entergy's territory on Monday.

At 7 a.m., Entergy had 888,229 power outages in Louisiana due to Ida’s destruction. Power outages continue to increase Monday as the storm moves through Mississippi.

As a result of Hurricane Ida’s catastrophic intensity, major transmission lines that deliver power into the New Orleans area are currently out of service. At 8 a.m. across Entergy's service area, 216 substations, 207 transmission lines, and more than 2,000 miles of transmission lines are out of service. There is one transmission line that spans the Mississippi River that is down. The destroyed tower withstood Hurricane Katrina that struck the area in 2005.

Where weather permitted, crews were out at first light Monday assessing damage where it was safe to do so. This will help them get a better idea of what they’re dealing with. It would be premature to speculate at this time when power will be restored given the extent of the damage, a spokesperson for Entergy stated in a release.

Road closures, flooding and other accessibility challenges due to the storm is affecting their ability to reach some areas of their territory and could delay restoration in those communities.

They are assessing damage as safely and quickly as they can, the release stated. With the storm still underway, they’ve not been able to get people into all locations to do more detailed inspections. Entergy will learn more Monday as the weather clears. In harder-to-reach areas, they use advanced technology, such as infrared cameras, drones, and satellite imagery to assess the damage by foot, vehicles, airboats, highwater vehicles, and helicopters. Even so, lack of access in areas like waterways and marshes could delay damage assessment.

While Entergy is assessing damage, they will continue restoring service where it is safe to do so. These efforts are done in parallel.

The spokesperson state that they have been working with the New Orleans Sewage and Water Board and offered back-up generation, in addition to their own back-up generation sources.

The greatest danger after this type of storm remains downed power lines and electrical equipment. If anyone sees a power line or electrical equipment on the ground or in the trees or bushes -- do not go near it. Call them at 800-9OUTAGE ( 1-800-968-8243 ).

Customers choosing to use a generator should buy one only from a reputable dealer who can service and maintain the unit. Always use portable electric generators in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions.

