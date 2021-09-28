Entergy: Power restored to most Louisiana communities following Hurricane Ida

Power has been restored to nearly all Entergy customers outside of the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ida, according to the company.

Those without power are contained to areas outside some water routes and the areas of Port Fourchon and Grand Isle.

Entergy says that customers with damage to their homes’ electric equipment must make repairs before power can be restored. In addition, an electrician may be required on site at some commercial locations before Entergy can restore power.

“Restoring power following Hurricane Ida has been a monumental task, and we have the thousands of men and women who came from across the country to assist our teams locally to thank for bringing hope and a sense of normalcy to communities many of us call home,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. “We know there’s still work to be done, but I want to assure customers that Entergy will be there for them, even long after the lights come back on. Together, we will rebuild, recover and come back stronger than before.”

Thousands of crewmen from 41 states, which Entergy says was more than 26,000 strong at its peak, have worked to restore power to Entergy’s customers.

Ida, according to Entergy, knocked out power to approximately 697,000 customers in southeast Louisiana. That number includes all impacted Entergy customers in Louisiana outside of Orleans Parish.

Crews made power available to 90% of Louisiana customers affected by Ida in just over two weeks. Work has taken place along highways and streets and within heavily wooded areas, marshes,swamps and bayous.

A storm team will remain in southeast Louisiana to make additional repairs to the electric system and improve its resiliency, the company says.

Crews expect that work to continue through the end of the year.

“On behalf of everyone here at Entergy Louisiana, I want to say thank you to the crews who came to support us and to our customers for being so patient as we worked to restore power following the storm,” May said.

For more information, visit entergy.com/weatherhead.

If damage has been repaired by a qualified electrician, call 1-866-557-4240 between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to generate a service reconnection work order.

