Entergy: Power restored to more than 90 percent of Louisiana customers affected by Hurricane Ida

After 15 days of restoration work, Entergy Louisiana says they have successfully restored power to more than 90 percent of their customers impacted by Hurricane Ida.

As of 9:00 am on September14, Entergy syas approximately 87,000 customers remain without power, down from a peak of over 902,000 outages in the state.

Since August 29, crews have restored power to approximately 815,000 customers and made significant progress in the heavily impacted river parishes, Bayou Region and I-55 corridor.

“This progress is a testament to the dedication of our tens of thousands of workers and their willingness to do whatever it takes for our customers,” said John Hawkins, Entergy Louisiana vice president of distribution operations. “For those who are still without power, we want you to know that we won’t rest until every light is back on. However, restoring this many customers this quickly after a near category 5 hurricane is truly remarkable.”

Damage from Ida included more than 30,000 poles, over 36,000 spans of wire and nearly 6,000 transformers, according to the company. In total, they say the number of damaged or destroyed poles from Ida is more than hurricanes Katrina, Ike, Delta and Zeta combined.

Of the more than 30,000 Louisiana poles, nearly 80 percent of those broken or damaged were in the most heavily impacted areas. While the company anticipates all customers who can safely receive power will be restored by Sept. 29, they say crews will continue moving into those regions to help improve upon those restoration times.

While restoration from Ida continues, Entergy says its crews and contractors in Louisiana are prepared to respond if necessary following Tropical Storm Nicholas.

They say Nicholas could adversely affect Hurricane Ida restoration as Entergy’s Louisiana storm team continues making progress restoring power across southeast Louisiana.

Entergy Louisiana continues to update restoration times, including street-level maps, at www.entergy.com/hurricaneida .

As Entergy continues to restore power, customers are encouraged to check to ensure they can accept power when it becomes available and to check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to homes or businesses.

For information on your home’s electrical equipment, visit Entergy’s Storm Center site . If damage has been repaired by a qualified electrician, call 1-800-ENTERGY to generate a service-reconnection work order. If your neighbor has power and you don’t, it means that you are served by two different parts of the electric grid, they say.

While work is being completed to restore power across southeast Louisiana, Entergy says customers are reminded to keep safety in mind.

"Always avoid downed power lines and electrical equipment and use caution when clearing debris from around your home or business for your safety," they say.

For safety tips, including proper generator use, visit entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/safety/ .

