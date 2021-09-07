Entergy: Power restored to 60 percent of customers affected by Ida

As of Tuesday, September 7, Entergy says that power has been restored to 60 percent of the nearly 950,000 customers who lost power during Hurricane Ida.

According to the company, as of 5:00 am on Tuesday, power had been restored to 571,000 of the 948,000 Entergy customers without power.

They say that Disturbance 37 in the Gulf will have little effect on southeast Louisiana or their efforts to restore power.

Outages as of 5:00 am on September 7:

Entergy

To see estimated restoration times for Entergy customers ( last updated 9/6/21), click here.

Restoration times extend to no later than Sept. 29, even for the hardest hit communities. Estimates are subject to change, and Entergy says they are exploring every option to expedite power restoration.

More than 25,000 workers are restoring service across the areas affected by Hurricane Ida.

As progress continues on Entergy’s Hurricane Ida response, restoration work is moving, or “collapsing” into more heavily damaged locations. The overall geographic area being restored is shrinking, however crews remain restoring power in all affected areas until the last light is on.

We continuously relocate resources that have completed restoration to areas where damage and outages remain. Then we ensure we provide them with the material, fuel and logistics needed to restore service as safely and quickly as possible.

As our restoration workforce concentrates into a smaller area, some workers, including company personnel, contract and mutual assistance workers, are released to return to their home areas.

Of the 226 affected transmission substations, Entergy says 188 have returned to service as of 4 p.m., Sept. 6 as well as 151 of 211 affected transmission lines. Approximately 700 miles of transmission lines remain out of service.

Distribution system damage in Louisiana and Mississippi included 30,679 poles, 36,469 spans of wire and 5,959 transformers damaged or destroyed. The number of poles damaged or destroyed is more than Katrina, Ike, Delta and Zeta combined, the company says.

Read more from Entergy on their September 7 power outage update, here.

