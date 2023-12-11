Entergy partners with local businesses for a backup generation solution

METAIRIE, La. — A resilient grid requires a comprehensive approach, which is why Entergy Louisiana has partnered with local businesses to provide a reliable and affordable solution for backup power generation.

According to Entergy Louisiana, the company’s Power Through program saw its first generator go live Monday, December 11, and the benefits are twofold:



First, generators provided and installed through the program can provide backup power to critical community facilities, such as grocery stores, hospitals and nursing homes, during outages following hurricanes and other weather events.

Second, when the generators are not being used to provide backup power to host facilities due to a grid outage, they can be used to provide additional power to the grid during periods of high demand, typically during the extreme weather months of summer or winter.

“With Entergy involved, there’s nothing for us to worry about,” said Bryan White, Chief Administrative Officer for Copeland Tower Living, a senior-living facility based in Metairie. “It’s a turn-key deal with us never having to do another thing. More importantly, in times of need our facility houses first-responders, so it’s a win-win for both the customer and the community.”

The program is designed to provide whole-facility backup generation at a much lower cost than if a customer were to build a backup solution. In addition, Entergy will maintain the units at no additional cost to the facility, officials report.

“We’re proud to partner with our regulator, the Louisiana Public Service Commission to make our local businesses and communities more resilient and reliable,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana President and CEO. “This program is a benefit to all customers and will ensure the delivery of clean, efficient power when it’s needed most.”

For more information on the Power Through program, visit entergy.com/powerthrough [entergy.com].