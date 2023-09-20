Entergy offers $200 bill assistance; applications open on Friday

Entergy customers can apply for a one-time $200 credit on their Entergy bill starting Friday.

Entergy Louisiana customers can appy via their United Way agency starting September 22 at noon, a release from the utility company states.

Entergy's shareholders allocated $1 million to the project; the money, in the form of a bill credit, will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The company says they're offering the credits to help people pay higher-than-usual bills because of the record-setting heat of this summer.

The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:



Photo ID (driver’s license or state-issued ID, passport)

One of the following income options for each income earner age 18 or older:

First page of 2022 tax return(s) 2022 W2(s) Last paystub(s) Social Security Administration 1099 or 1042S form(s), or benefit-determination letters



The United Way’s online process will enable customers to upload these documents and submit their applications beginning Friday at noon . Applications will be reviewed and approved or denied through the following United Way partners:



To qualify, customers must have a total household income of up to 250% of the federal poverty level, which equates to $75,000 for a family of four. Eligible customers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible due to high demand. $100,000 of the $1 million will go directly towards Entergy’s The Power to Care [entergy.com] program to assist older adults and customers with disabilities.

Entergy Louisiana offers a number of payment options for all customers, such as level billing, deferred payment arrangements and more, as well as tools and programs designed to help customers manage energy usage. For more information, visit www.entergy.com/answers [entergy.com] or call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak with a customer service representative.