Enhancement of NRDA-Funded Artificial Reefs complete

Posted at 5:30 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 18:30:29-05

The enhancement of ten artificial reef sites is now complete.

LDWF says that the projects, stretching across five Louisiana coastal basins, began in June 2019 and continued through September 2021.

The addition of new reef material to these established sites increases the reef habitat and complexity, while providing increased recreational fishing opportunities to the public, they say.

Artificial reef sites were enhanced with recycled concrete and crushed limestone.

LDWF says water depth and permitted acreage determined the size and amount of material deployed. Reef enhancements were done within the range of salinities optimum for popular recreational saltwater species like speckled trout, redfish, and flounder.

All inshore artificial reef sites are protected from oyster harvest, allowing oysters growing within the reef permit areas to provide oyster larvae to nearby oyster reefs for the future.

The Statewide Artificial Reefs Project was approved and funded by the Louisiana Trustee Implementation Group (LA TIG) in July of 2018.

Coordinates for enhanced reef sites are as follows:

Reef Site NameMaterial Type and SizeBasinTons of Material Deployed
 East Calcasieu Limestone + Crushed ConcreteCalcasieu4,000 tons
 West End LimestonePontchartrain300 tons
 Lake Front LimestonePontchartrain1,950 tons
 Cypremort Point II LimestoneVermillion7,650 tons
 Rabbit Island LimestoneVermillion9,750 tons
 Ship Shoal 26 LimestoneNearshore8,000 tons
 Point Mast LimestoneTerrebonne4,000 tons
 Bird Island LimestoneTerrebonne4,000 tons
 Grand Isle 9 LimestoneNearshore450 boxes
 Independence Island LimestoneBarataria15,000 tons

For more information, including additional reef locations and maps, please visit the Louisiana Artificial Reef Program site at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/artificial-reefs.

