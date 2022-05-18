Endangered Missing Child Alert issued by State Police

Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Hammond Police Department for 8-year-old, Chaz Wilson, who is missing.

Wilson left his home at 216 North Scanlan Street in Hammond, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 around 8:00 a.m. and never returned home. It is believed Chaz is with his uncle, Marlin Enquire Wilson and he is in imminent danger.

Chaz Wilson is an eight-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 4 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 55 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black and red shorts.

Marlin Wilson is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance. Wilson is a 41-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Saints jersey and black shorts. He is believed to be driving a 2013 off-white White Kia Soul bearing LA Temporary tag 19927969.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Chaz or Marlin Wilson or the vehicle involved should immediately contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5700 or local law enforcement by dialing 911. Please direct any questions to Hammond Police Department.