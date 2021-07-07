Endangered/Missing Child Advisory issued for Shreveport teen

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory, on behalf of the Shreveport Police Department (SPD), for a missing Shreveport teenager.

Troopers say 17-year-old Shamia Little was reported missing to SPD Wednesday morning.

She was last seen at approximately 11:00 p.m., on July 6, in the area of Jacob Street and Kennedy Avenue in Shreveport.

Shamia is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue soccer style athletic shirt and black Nike soccer style shorts with a white horizontal stripe.

Anyone with with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-716-8761 or local law enforcement.

