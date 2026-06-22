Empty the Shelters event underway

As shelters face one of their busiest times of year, BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its Empty the Shelters [ adoption event from July 5 – 26, helping more pets find homes while creating much-needed space in shelters.

More than a dozen participating shelters in south Louisiana will offer reduced-fee adoptions as part of the nationwide initiative, making it easier for families to welcome a new pet while supporting local shelters facing capacity challenges this summer.

To find a shelter near you that's participating, click here.

Since its launch in 2016, BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters has helped more than 400,000 pets find homes, making it the nation’s largest funded adoption event.