Emergency grants available for Louisiana organizations

Cultural organizations needing assistance mitigating previous impacts from emergencies or preparing for future threats are invited to apply for an Emergency Readiness Grant from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities (LEH).

Applications for the grants, supported by the State of Louisiana, are now open and kick off the 2026 grant cycle, which offers several opportunities for cultural organizations to receive assistance.

“LEH's commitment to supporting cultural organizations across the state remains steadfast for 2026, from ensuring that the cultural stewards who protect and preserve Louisiana’s historical collections can continue this vital work to creating public opportunities where every Louisianan can share their stories, reflect together in community, and explore the possibilities for our future,” said Miranda Restovic, LEH president and executive director. “Thanks to the State of Louisiana, LEH is continuing to support the most invaluable of our resources — our culture and our people.”

Natural disasters, fires and other types of emergency events pose serious threats to Louisiana’s critical cultural infrastructure. Cultural organizations may request up to $5,000 to reduce the effects of past or future disasters, including writing emergency plans, staff training, help with insurance storm deductibles, moving servers, or physical repairs or improvements that reduce vulnerability.

Applications for Emergency Readiness Grants will be accepted until Dec. 10, with award notifications made in January.

The LEH offers several other grant opportunities throughout the year. Organizations interested in applying should sign up to be notified when applications open, or visit leh.org/grants/. A list of upcoming opportunities is below.

Program Mini-Grants

Applications open November-April

Support for small-scale projects with limited scope and costs that offer an access point for organizations seeking to expand into public humanities programming.

Award Amounts: Up to $1,000

Louisiana Culture Care Fund Grants

Applications open Dec. 4-Jan.22

General operating support designated for operational expenses, including but not limited to staff retention (payroll and benefits), rent, insurance, and utilities.

Award amounts vary based on the annual operating budget of the applicant organization.

Rebirth Grants

Applications open Feb. 19-April 16

Annual programmatic grants supporting a wide variety of project types that use the humanities to deepen public understanding of a given topic. Award Amount: Up to $5,000

Constitution Day Grants

Applications open March 31-April 28

Mini grants to institutions supporting existing or developing Constitution Day programming.

Award Amount: Up to $1,400