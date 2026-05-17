Election results: Senate primaries

Voters cast ballots in closed primaries for the U.S. Senate on Saturday.

A total of 322,354 voters cast ballots in the Democratic primary, compared to 391,815 in the Republican primary.

In the Republican primary, incumbent Dr. Bill Cassidy came in third with 24 percent, behind U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow with 45 percent and state Treasurer John Fleming with 28 percent. A fourth candidate, Mark Spencer, got 2 percent.

In the Democratic primary, Jamie Davis got 48 percent of the vote, followed by Gary Crocket with 26 percent and Nick Albares with 26 percent. Although they both got 26 percent of the vote, Crockett got 85,035 votes and Albares got 83,349 votes.