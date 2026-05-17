Election results: Proposed Constitutional amendments

With 40 percent of precincts reporting, Louisiana voters appear to have rejected a full slate of amendments to the state Constitution.

Some amendments were on track to be defeated by a wide margin, some by a narrower margin - but they all appear to be headed for rejection.

Amendment 1 would have allowed the legislature to make changes to the positions that are considered civil service.

With 40 percent of election day votes reported, and 91 percent of parishes reporting absentee voting, that amendment had been rejected, 77 percent to 23 percent.

Amendment 2 would have allowed the St. George community to create and operate its own school system.

With 40 percent of election day votes reported, and 91 percent of parishes reporting absentee voting, voters had rejected that proposal, 61 percent to 39 percent.

In East Baton Rouge, where the St. George community is located, the measure was defeated by an even wider margin: 70 percent no to 25 percent yes.

Proposed Amendment 3 would have made changes to several different funds that pay for teacher pay and benefits, to teacher retirement systems and to teacher pay.

With 40 percent of election day votes reported, and 91 percent of parishes reporting absentee voting, voters have said no to that amendment, 56 percent to 44 percent.

Proposed Amendment 4 would have made changes to ad valorem tax payments in parishes.

With 40 percent of election day votes reported, and 91 percent of parishes reporting absentee voting, voters rejected that amendment, 64 percent to 36 percent.

Proposed Amendement 5 would have extended the mandatory retirement age for state judges from 70 to 75.

Voters said no to that plan as well; with 40 percent of election day votes reported, and 91 percent of parishes reporting absentee voting, the vote was 75 percent no, 25 percent yes.